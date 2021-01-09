09 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi

Galatasaraylı Emre Kılınç'ın cezası onandı

Türkiye Futbol Federasyonu Tahkim Kurulu, Galatasaraylı futbolcu Emre Kılınç'ın 2 maçlık cezasını onadı.
09.01.2021
