01 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Gedson Fernandes İstanbul'a geldi! İşte ilk görüntüler

Galatasaray'ın Benfica'dan kiraladığı Portekizli orta saha oyuncusu Gedson Fernandes, yeni tip corona virüsü (Covid-19) testinin pozitif çıkması nedeniyle ambulans uçakla İstanbul'a getirildi. | Son dakika Galatasaray transfer haberleri (GS spor haberi)
01.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Gedson Fernandes İstanbul'a geldi! İşte ilk görüntüler Gedson Fernandes İstanbul'a geldi! İşte ilk görüntüler 01.02.2021
Mostafa Mohamed İstanbul'a geldi! Mostafa Mohamed İstanbul'a geldi! 01.02.2021
Mustafa Cengiz'den İrfan Can Kahveci açıklaması Mustafa Cengiz'den İrfan Can Kahveci açıklaması 31.01.2021
Youssouf'un yeni takımını açıkladı! Youssouf'un yeni takımını açıkladı! 31.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
G.Saray'dan İrfan Can fedakarlığı! İşte son teklif G.Saray'dan İrfan Can fedakarlığı! İşte son teklif 31.01.2021
Galatasaray İrfan Can'ı aldı "Galatasaray İrfan Can'ı aldı" 31.01.2021
Flaş Muslera yorumu! O varsa kalende... Flaş Muslera yorumu! "O varsa kalende..." 30.01.2021
Fatih Terim yönetimin kucağına bombayı bıraktı "Fatih Terim yönetimin kucağına bombayı bıraktı" 30.01.2021
Galatasaray aldatıcı bir galibiyet aldı "Galatasaray aldatıcı bir galibiyet aldı" 30.01.2021
Terim'den İrfan Can açıklaması! Oyuncunun önceliği... Terim'den İrfan Can açıklaması! "Oyuncunun önceliği..." 29.01.2021
DeAndre Yedlin Galatasaray'da DeAndre Yedlin Galatasaray'da 29.01.2021
Mostafa Mohamed bitti sırada kim var? İşte son gelişmeler Mostafa Mohamed bitti sırada kim var? İşte son gelişmeler 29.01.2021
İrfan Can Fatih Terim için olmazsa olmaz "İrfan Can Fatih Terim için olmazsa olmaz" 29.01.2021
Aslan ikinci yarıya iyi başlamak istiyor Aslan ikinci yarıya iyi başlamak istiyor 29.01.2021
Diagne Premier Lig'e gidiyor Diagne Premier Lig'e gidiyor 29.01.2021
Galatasaray'da İrfan Can kararı Galatasaray'da İrfan Can kararı 29.01.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray Boupendza'yı transfer edecek mi? Hatayspor'dan açıklama geldi
İşte 4 büyüklerin transfer ettiği isimlerle ilgili dikkat çeken ayrıntılar! Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray ve Trabzonspor...
Fenerbahçe transferde durmuyor! Orta sahanın ardından forvet...
Usta isimler Beşiktaş - Trabzonspor maçını flaş sözlerle değerlendirdi!
Trabzonspor'dan forvet hamlesi! Süper Lig'in 2 golcüsü...
İrfan Can Kahveci'nin kararını duyurdu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör