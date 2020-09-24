24 Eylül 2020, Perşembe

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Galatasaray'ın Avrupa'da 287. sınavı

UEFA Avrupa Ligi 3. Eleme Turu'nda Hırvatistan'ın Hajduk Split ekibini konuk edecek Galatasaray, Avrupa kupalarında 287. maçına çıkacak.
24.09.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Galatasaray'ın Avrupa'da 287. sınavı Galatasaray'ın Avrupa'da 287. sınavı 24.09.2020
Fatih Terim'den transfer açıklaması Fatih Terim'den transfer açıklaması 24.09.2020
Seyrantepe'de Avrupa sınavı Seyrantepe'de Avrupa sınavı 24.09.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Khedira Galatasaray'a mı geliyor? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Khedira Galatasaray'a mı geliyor? 23.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fatih Terim'den derbi rotasyonu Fatih Terim'den derbi rotasyonu 23.09.2020
Galatasaray'da Sarrachi 3 hafta yok Galatasaray'da Sarrachi 3 hafta yok 23.09.2020
Yeni sezon yeni Falcao Yeni sezon yeni Falcao 23.09.2020
Abdurrahim Albayrak'tan transfer açıklaması Abdurrahim Albayrak'tan transfer açıklaması 23.09.2020
Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener "Fatih Terim Erol Bulut'u yener" 23.09.2020
Galatasaray'dan Marcelo Saracchi açıklaması! Galatasaray'dan Marcelo Saracchi açıklaması! 22.09.2020
Turgay Demir: Galatasaray Fenerbahçe'yi yener Turgay Demir: Galatasaray Fenerbahçe'yi yener 21.09.2020
Galatasaray'da iki ayrılık Galatasaray'da iki ayrılık 21.09.2020
İnşallah kazanma alışkanlığımıza devam ederiz "İnşallah kazanma alışkanlığımıza devam ederiz" 20.09.2020
Atilla Karaoğlan gördüğünü çalarak çok temiz bir maç yönetti "Atilla Karaoğlan gördüğünü çalarak çok temiz bir maç yönetti" 20.09.2020
Galatasaray'da transfer bitmez "Galatasaray'da transfer bitmez" 20.09.2020
Toroğlu açıkladı! Pozisyon penaltı mı? Toroğlu açıkladı! Pozisyon penaltı mı? 20.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'da Arda Turan'ın yerine sürpriz transfer! Fatih Terim onay verdi
Fenerbahçe'den bir transfer bombası daha! Samatta'dan sonra o da imzalıyor
Fatih Terim'den Fenerbahçe rotasyonu! İşte Galatasaray'ın Hajduk Split maçı muhtemel 11'i
Son dakika Galatasaray haberi: Orta sahaya dünya yıldızı geliyor! Ünlü gazeteci duyurdu
Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'dan bir transfer savaşı daha! Resmi teklif yapıldı
Edinson Cavani'nin Fenerbahçe'den istediği ücret ortaya çıktı! Dudak uçuklatan rakam
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör