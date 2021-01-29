29 Ocak 2021, Cuma

Galatasaray'da Mbaye Diagne Premier Lig'e gidiyor

Galatasaray'da Mbaye Diagne, İngiltere'ye gidiyor. Sarı-kırmızılılar, Senegalli golcünün kiralanması konusunda Premier Lig ekibi West Bromwich ile anlaşma sağladı.
29.01.2021
