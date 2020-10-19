19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Galatasaray kafilesi stadyuma ulaştı!

Süper Lig'in 5. haftasında oynanacak Galatasaray-Aytemiz Alanyaspor mücadelesi öncesi sarı-kırmızılılar maçın oynanacağı Türk Telekom Stadyumu'na giriş yaptı.
19.10.2020
