Ahmet Akcan: Galatasaray'da Diagne'nin yerine Oğulcan oynayabilir

A Spor yorumcusu Ahmet Akcan'dan Galatasaray'ın Kayserspor maçı öncesi flaş bir açıklama geldi. Akcan, "Diagne'nin yerine Oğulcan'ı görürsek kimse şaşırmasın" dedi.
20.11.2020
