16 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Mesut Özil İstanbul'a ne zaman gelecek? İşte son gelişmeler
Mesut Özil transferinde mutlu sona ulaşan Fenerbahçe'de yıldız futbolcunun ne zaman İstanbul'a geleceği merak konusu oldu. Konuyla ilgili detayları Takım Oyunu programına canlı bağlanan A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı. Kul ayrıca Attila Szalai ve Bright Osayi-Samuel transferleriyle ilgili de bilgi verdi.
16.01.2021
