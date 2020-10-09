09 Ekim 2020, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Mert Hakan Yandaş milli arayı fırsat görüyor

Fenerbahçe'de milli aradaki antrenmanlarda Mert Hakan Yandaş'ın performansı dikkat çekiyor.
09.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe skorer futbolcular aldı Fenerbahçe skorer futbolcular aldı 09.10.2020
Mert Hakan Yandaş milli arayı fırsat görüyor Mert Hakan Yandaş milli arayı fırsat görüyor 09.10.2020
F.Bahçe'de son 2 yılda 102 futbolcu sirkülasyonu F.Bahçe'de son 2 yılda 102 futbolcu sirkülasyonu 09.10.2020
F.Bahçe'nin bu sene şampiyonluğu kaybetmesi mucize olur "F.Bahçe'nin bu sene şampiyonluğu kaybetmesi mucize olur" 08.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Uluç'tan flaş F.Bahçe sözleri! Transfer şampiyonu deniyor ama... Uluç'tan flaş F.Bahçe sözleri! "Transfer şampiyonu deniyor ama..." 08.10.2020
F.Bahçe mutlak şampiyonluk hedefliyor "F.Bahçe mutlak şampiyonluk hedefliyor" 08.10.2020
Ozan bu performansıyla... "Ozan bu performansıyla..." 08.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'de çalışmalar devam ediyor Fenerbahçe'de çalışmalar devam ediyor 08.10.2020
F.Bahçe Rizespor'a Rodrigues ve Dirar'ı teklif etti "F.Bahçe Rizespor'a Rodrigues ve Dirar'ı teklif etti" 07.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'nin hedefleri ilgimi çekti "Fenerbahçe'nin hedefleri ilgimi çekti" 07.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'nin Göztepe hazırlığı sürüyor Fenerbahçe'nin Göztepe hazırlığı sürüyor 07.10.2020
Perotti F.Bahçe'den ne kadar kazanacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı Perotti F.Bahçe'den ne kadar kazanacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı 06.10.2020
F.Bahçe o ismi alarak gelecek sezonun da transferini yaptı "F.Bahçe o ismi alarak gelecek sezonun da transferini yaptı" 06.10.2020
Emre Belözoğlu sportif direktör olmayacak "Emre Belözoğlu sportif direktör olmayacak" 06.10.2020
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Okan Buruk Visca'ya karşılık F.Bahçe'den 3 ismi istedi Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Okan Buruk Visca'ya karşılık F.Bahçe'den 3 ismi istedi" 06.10.2020
PAOK'tan Pelkas için veda paylaşımı! PAOK'tan Pelkas için veda paylaşımı! 06.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaraylı Arda Turan'ın yeni arabasına verdiği ücret dudak uçuklattı!
Galatasaray'da teknik direktör Fatih Terim'den takıma flaş sözler! "Eldeki kadroyla..."
Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'un listesi belli oldu! 2 isim ayrılıyor
Fenerbahçeli Ozan Tufan milli maç sonrası konuştu! "Eleştiriler benim için..."
Galatasaray'ın planı ortaya çıktı! Marcao ve Luyindama...
Galatasaray'da Younes Belhanda'ya yeni rol! Fatih Terim...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör