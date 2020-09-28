28 Eylül 2020, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Mehmet Ayan: Erol Bulut Galatasaray'ın tüm hatlarını durdurdu

A Spor yorumcusu Mehmet Ayan, Artı Futbol programında Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe derbisini değerlendirdi. Ayan, "Erol Bulut iyi çalışmış, Galatasaray'ın tüm hatlarını durdurdu." dedi.
28.09.2020
ABONE OL

Mehmet Ayan: Derbide daha iyi oynayan taraf Fenerbahçe

DİĞER
Erol Bulut G.Saray'ın tüm hatlarını durdurdu "Erol Bulut G.Saray'ın tüm hatlarını durdurdu" 28.09.2020
Derbide daha iyi oynayan taraf Fenerbahçe "Derbide daha iyi oynayan taraf Fenerbahçe" 28.09.2020
F.Bahçe'nin en büyük sıkıntısı iki 11 çıkartacak kadar oyuncu olması "F.Bahçe'nin en büyük sıkıntısı iki 11 çıkartacak kadar oyuncu olması" 28.09.2020
Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor "Visca Fenerbahçe'ye gelmek istiyor" 28.09.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Samatta: Yeni kurulmuş bir takımız Samatta: Yeni kurulmuş bir takımız 28.09.2020
Altay Bayındır: Galibiyete yakındık Altay Bayındır: Galibiyete yakındık 28.09.2020
Derbide sahaya düşen yabancı madde böyle görüntülendi Derbide sahaya düşen yabancı madde böyle görüntülendi 27.09.2020
Daha iyi konsantre olsaydık golü bulabilirdik "Daha iyi konsantre olsaydık golü bulabilirdik" 27.09.2020
Fatih Terim G.Saray'ı 70 dakika 9 kişi oynattı "Fatih Terim G.Saray'ı 70 dakika 9 kişi oynattı" 27.09.2020
Roberto Carlos'tan G.Saray-F.Bahçe derbisi paylaşımı! Roberto Carlos'tan G.Saray-F.Bahçe derbisi paylaşımı! 27.09.2020
Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada vardı Fenerbahçe kafilesi stada vardı 27.09.2020
Fenerbahçe stada doğru yola çıktı Fenerbahçe stada doğru yola çıktı 27.09.2020
Terim ve Bulut'un ilk derbi randevusu Terim ve Bulut'un ilk derbi randevusu 27.09.2020
Derbinin anahtarı ilk gol Derbinin anahtarı ilk gol 27.09.2020
Derbi istatistiklerinde Fenerbahçe önde Derbi istatistiklerinde Fenerbahçe önde 27.09.2020
Sezonun ilk derbisi Seyrantepe'de Sezonun ilk derbisi Seyrantepe'de 27.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'de Edinson Cavani çılgınlığı! Galatasaray derbisi sonrası...
Galatasaray'da 1 ayrılık 1 transfer! Fenerbahçe de istemişti
Vincent Aboubakar'ın sözleşmesinde çarpıcı detay! Sezon sonunda ayrılırsa...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Ze Luis Porto'ya rest çekti! Gitmek istiyorum
Konyaspor maçı sonrası Sergen Yalçın sahaya indi!
İtalyanlar duyurdu! Marcao transferinde Fenerbahçe detayı
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör