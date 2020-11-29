29 Kasım 2020, Pazar

Fenerbahçe kafilesi stadyuma ulaştı

Süper Lig'in 10. haftasında oynanacak Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derbisi öncesi sarı-lacivertli kafile stadyuma ulaştı.
29.11.2020
