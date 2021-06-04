04 Haziran 2021, Cuma

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Fenerbahçe için Bernd Schuster iddiası

Son dakika Fenerbahçe haberleri: İspanyol basını, teknik direktör arayan Fenerbahçe'nin Alman çalıştırıcı Bernd Schuster ile ilgilendiğini öne sürdü. (Fb spor haberi)
04.06.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Fenerbahçe'yi Portekizli bir hoca mı çalıştıracak? Fenerbahçe'yi Portekizli bir hoca mı çalıştıracak? 04.06.2021
Fenerbahçe için Bernd Schuster iddiası Fenerbahçe için Bernd Schuster iddiası 04.06.2021
Fenerbahçe transferde boşa aldı Fenerbahçe transferde boşa aldı 03.06.2021
Fenerbahçe'de kongre gündemi Fenerbahçe'de kongre gündemi 03.06.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Fenerbahçe'de seçim tarihi değişti! Fenerbahçe'de seçim tarihi değişti! 03.06.2021
Çarpıcı sözler! Hocaya Mesut Özil karar verir Çarpıcı sözler! "Hocaya Mesut Özil karar verir" 03.06.2021
F.Bahçe'den Emre Belözoğlu'na duygusal klip! F.Bahçe'den Emre Belözoğlu'na duygusal klip! 03.06.2021
F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası kim olacak? Alex de Souza... F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası kim olacak? "Alex de Souza..." 03.06.2021
Kenan Karaman transferinde flaş gelişme! Kenan Karaman transferinde flaş gelişme! 02.06.2021
Fenerbahçe'de Muriqi ve Visca çıkmazı Fenerbahçe'de Muriqi ve Visca çıkmazı 02.06.2021
Ali Koç işaret etmişti! İşte tüm detaylarıyla F.Bahçe'nin hoca adayları Ali Koç işaret etmişti! İşte tüm detaylarıyla F.Bahçe'nin hoca adayları 02.06.2021
Ayrılığı bu sözlerle değerlendirdi! Çok büyük bir kayıp Ayrılığı bu sözlerle değerlendirdi! "Çok büyük bir kayıp" 02.06.2021
Çarpıcı sözler! F.Bahçe'nin en büyük problemi... Çarpıcı sözler! "F.Bahçe'nin en büyük problemi..." 02.06.2021
Koç'un en büyük hatam dediği konu... "Koç'un en büyük hatam dediği konu..." 01.06.2021
Canlı yayında açıkladı! F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası... Canlı yayında açıkladı! F.Bahçe'nin yeni hocası... 01.06.2021
F.Bahçe'ye sert eleştiri! Faturayı Belözoğlu'na kestiler F.Bahçe'ye sert eleştiri! "Faturayı Belözoğlu'na kestiler" 01.06.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'den Avrupa'da ses getirecek transfer! Barcelona'lı Martin Braithwaite...
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de büyük yaprak dökümü! Yeni yabancı kuralı sonrası...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'ye Premier Lig'den bedava gol makinesi! Transfere onay verildi
Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'da 12 futbolcunun sözleşmesi sona eriyor! işte o isimler...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den stoper hamlesi! Attila Szalai'nin yanına...
THY EuroLeague şampiyonu Anadolu Efes!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör