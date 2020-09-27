27 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Fatih Terim ve Erol Bulut'un ilk derbi randevusu

Galatasaray'ın teknik direktörü Fatih Terim ile Fenerbahçe'nin teknik patronu Erol Bulut, 10. kez karşı karşıya gelecek. İki teknik adam, ilk kez derbide rakip olacak.
27.09.2020
