26 Eylül 2020, Cumartesi

Erman Toroğlu: Altay Bayındır'a haksızlık yapılıyor

Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derbisi öncesi 'Takım Oyunu' programında A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu sarı-lacivertlilerin kalecisi Altay Bayındır için haksızlık yapıldığı söyledi.
26.09.2020
