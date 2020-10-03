03 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Diego Perotti İstanbul'da

Fenerbahçe'nin her konuda anlaşmaya vardığı Diego Perrotti İstanbul'a geldi. Arjantinli yıldız, sağlık kontrollerinin ardından sarı-lacivertlilerle resmi sözleşme imzalayacak..
03.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Diego Perotti İstanbul'da Diego Perotti İstanbul'da 03.10.2020
Diego Perotti Fenerbahçe'de Diego Perotti Fenerbahçe'de 03.10.2020
Fenerbahçe'de Diego Perotti için girişimler sürüyor Fenerbahçe'de Diego Perotti için girişimler sürüyor 02.10.2020
Fenerbahçe Beko'dan oyunculara jest Fenerbahçe Beko'dan oyunculara jest 02.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Samatta ve Cisse Vedat Muriqi olamaz "Samatta ve Cisse Vedat Muriqi olamaz" 02.10.2020
Hıncal Uluç: Derbi iki korkak hocanın maçıydı Hıncal Uluç: Derbi iki korkak hocanın maçıydı 02.10.2020
Papiss Cisse resmen Fenerbahçe'de Papiss Cisse resmen Fenerbahçe'de 01.10.2020
Samatta: Şampiyon olursak mutlu olurum Samatta: Şampiyon olursak mutlu olurum 01.10.2020
Cisse F.Bahçe için sağlık kontrolünden geçti Cisse F.Bahçe için sağlık kontrolünden geçti 01.10.2020
Karagümrük hazırlıkları sürüyor! Dirar... Karagümrük hazırlıkları sürüyor! Dirar... 01.10.2020
Papiss Cisse İstanbul'da! Papiss Cisse İstanbul'da! 30.09.2020
F.Bahçe Philip Zinckernagel'in fiyatını sordu F.Bahçe Philip Zinckernagel'in fiyatını sordu 30.09.2020
Papiss Cisse bu akşam İstanbul'a gelecek "Papiss Cisse bu akşam İstanbul'a gelecek" 30.09.2020
Fenerbahçe'nin beklenmedik zor fikstürü Fenerbahçe'nin beklenmedik zor fikstürü 30.09.2020
Fenerbahçe savunma sorununu çözdü Fenerbahçe savunma sorununu çözdü 30.09.2020
Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık 30.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Fenerbahçe'nin yeni transferi Diego Perotti kimdir? Korkutan detay...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Beşiktaş'a dünya yıldızı! Forvete o geliyor
Fenerbahçe'de ayrılık zamanı! 5 isim gönderiliyor
Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (4. hafta)
Fatih Terim'in sabrı taştı! Tam 8 isim gönderiliyor
Beşiktaş'ta Ahmet Nur Çebi isyan etti! "Vida'nın performansı..."
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör