Maradona'nın görüntüleri yürek burktu

Geçtiğimiz ay geçirdiği kalp krizi nedeniyle hayatını kaybeden dünya futbolunun efsane isimlerinden Diego Armando Maradona'nın yaşamını yitirmeden kısa süre önce oğlu Fernando ile oyun oynadığı anlar izleyenlerin yüreğini burktu.
25.12.2020
