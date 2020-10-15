15 Ekim 2020, Perşembe

Hıncal Uluç: Türk hakemliği iyi durumda değil

Usta spor yazarı Hıncal Uluç hakemler hakkında flaş bir değerlendirmede bulundu. Uluç "Türk hakemliği iyi durumda değil" dedi.
15.10.2020
