04 Ekim 2020, Pazar

Umut Nayir Hajduk Split ile sözleşme imzalayacak

Beşiktaş'ın golcü futbolcusu Umut Nayir Hırvatistan'a gitti. Sağlık kontrollerinin ardından Hajduk Split ile sözleşme imzalayacak. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
04.10.2020
