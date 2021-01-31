31 Ocak 2021, Pazar

Sercan Dikme: Fatih Karagümrük Lens için teklifte bulundu

Beşiktaş'ta transferde hareketli saatler yaşanıyor. Takımdaki son detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı. Dikme, "Fatih Karagümrük Lens için Beşiktaş'a resmi teklifte bulundu." dedi.
31.01.2021
