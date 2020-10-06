06 Ekim 2020, Salı

Rachid Ghezzal Beşiktaş'ta

Beşiktaş, Leicester City'den sağ kanat oyuncusu Rachid Ghezzal'ı 1 yıllığına kiraladı.
06.10.2020
