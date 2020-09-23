23 Eylül 2020, Çarşamba

Porto'dan Aboubakar'a görüşme izni

Porto, Vincent Aboubakar'a Beşiktaş'a transfer için görüşme izni verdi. Kamerunlu futbolcu, siyah-beyazlı kulüple görüşme gerçekleştirmek için İstanbul'a gelecek.
23.09.2020
