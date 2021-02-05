05 Şubat 2021, Cuma

PFDK'dan Dorukhan Toköz'e 2 maç ceza

Türkiye Futbol Federasyonu (TFF) Profesyonel Futbol Disiplin Kurulu (PFDK), Beşiktaşlı futbolcu Dorukhan Toköz'e 2 maç men cezası verdi.
05.02.2021
