Kasımpaşa Beşiktaş maçında Sergen Yalçın'dan hakeme flaş sözler! "Sizin yapamadığınızı onlar yaptı"

").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838068800?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="1";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094815940:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096258?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="2";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095020844:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357660?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="3";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095027360:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838357642?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="4";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095047004:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=840096987?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="5";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095332401:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069487?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="6";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5095050190:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069514?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="7";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/");break;case 5094890100:$(" ").attr({src:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/activity;dc_iu=/31110078/DFPAudiencePixel;ord=1;dc_seg=838069577?",height:1,width:1}).appendTo("body");i="8";n("bdNtn",i,r.toGMTString(),"/")}}function w(n,t){r("gptCtrl")=="1"&&console.log("%c%s%c => %c%s","display:inline-block;color:#fff;background:red;padding:1px 4px;border-radius:3px;",n,"background:inherit;","",t)}function b(n,i){var r=[],u;return tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),u=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}).bidders,u.forEach(function(n){var u,t,f,e;if(n.ntnId.includes(i)&&n.prms!=undefined){u={};for(t in n.prms)f=n.prms[t],t!="name"&&(u[t]=f);e={bidder:n.name,params:u};r.push(e)}}),r}function k(n){var f={},r,u,i,e;if(tempConfig==null&&(tempConfig=t()==0?hbConfig_home:document.location.href.includes("/galeri/")?hbConfig_gallery:hbConfig_detail),r=tempConfig.find(function(t){return t.sizename==n}),r.mediaTypes!=undefined){u=AdDev.GetSizeInfo(n);for(i in r.mediaTypes)i=="video"&&r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].playerSize=u[0]),i=="banner"&&r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=="default"&&(r.mediaTypes[i].sizes=u),e=r.mediaTypes[i],f[i]=e}return f}function d(n){return sizesConfig.find(function(t){return t.name==n}).sizes}function g(){var n=[];try{bdPathCount<=2?n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"1"}):n.push({key:"kv_shw_house",val:"0"});bdPathCount>2&&n.push({key:"kv_detay",val:"1"});$("meta[name=allowAdx]").attr("content")=="false"}catch(t){AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev Error","error when creating targeting keys! "+t.message)}return n}function nt(n){var t,i,r,f,e,o;if(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","div Id: "+n.slot.getSlotElementId()+" => "+(n.isEmpty?" Empty :(":" filled :)")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev","path:\t\t"+n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),n.isEmpty||(AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tis house:\t\t\t\t\t"+(hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1?"true":"false")),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcampaignId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.campaignId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tlineItemId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.lineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsourceAgnosticLineItemId:\t"+n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tcreativeId:\t\t\t\t\t"+n.creativeId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tadvId:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.advertiserId),AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tsize:\t\t\t\t\t\t"+n.size),n.yieldGroupIds!=null&&AdDev.AdDevLog("AdDev"," \t\t\tYieldGroupIds:\t\t\t\t"+n.yieldGroupIds)),hadvList.indexOf(n.advertiserId)>-1&&bdSlots.houseSlots.push({id:n.slot.getSlotElementId(),sp:n.slot.getAdUnitPath(),sz:n.slot.getSizes(),advId:n.advertiserId}),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&!n.isEmpty&&n.size[1]>=250&&(waitForMasthead=1),n.slot.getAdUnitPath().includes("pageskin_companion_right")&&(n.campaignId==389705318||n.yieldGroupIds!=undefined&&n.yieldGroupIds!=null)&&window.addEventListener("scroll",function(){$("#id_d_ps_right").css("top",-document.documentElement.scrollTop)}),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_cs_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_cs_"))&&(n.isEmpty?CS.RemoveAdFromCloseBtn():($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()).parent().show(),typeof CSLASTADLOADTIME=="undefined"||(CSLASTADLOADTIME=(new Date).getTime()),typeof CSISADVISIBLE=="undefined"||(CSISADVISIBLE=!0),typeof CSINPROGRESS=="undefined"||(CSINPROGRESS=!1),typeof CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=="undefined"||(clearInterval(CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ),CSREFRESHTIMEROBJ=top.window.setInterval(refreshCallback,CSREFRESHINTERVAL)))),(n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_d_vgn_")||n.slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith("id_m_vgn_"))&&!n.isEmpty)if(n.advertiserId==4487018787)$("#id_m_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_m_po_bg").hide(),$("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#id_d_po_bg").hide();else if($("#id_m_po_bg").length>0){if($("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_m_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_m_po_bg").show()}else if($("#id_d_po_bg").length>0&&$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe").length>0&&(t=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),i=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t!=null&&t!="undefined"))if(t<50){r=setInterval(u,100);function u(){var u=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("width"),f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId().toString()).find("div").find("iframe")[0].getAttribute("height"),t=parseInt(u),i=parseInt(f);t>50&&i>50&&(clearInterval(r),$("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show())}}else $("#id_d_po_content").css("width",parseInt(t)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_content").css("height",parseInt(i)+10+"px"),$("#id_d_po_bg").show();n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(f=$("#"+n.slot.getSlotElementId()),e=document.location.pathname.startsWith("/video")&&AdDev.BdGetPathCount()>=3,n.isEmpty||n.size[1]==350||n.size[1]==91||n.size[1]==90||e||(o='
Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(o)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(console.log("Viewability Control: Slot visibility changed",n.slot.getAdUnitPath()),waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100),console.log("Viewability Control: ",waitForMastheadViewablePixel))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Kasımpaşa Beşiktaş maçında Sergen Yalçın'dan hakeme flaş sözler! "Sizin yapamadığınızı onlar yaptı"
Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 32. haftasında lider Beşiktaş deplasmanda Kasımpaşa'ya konuk oldu. Mücadelenin 66. dakikasında ev sahibi ekipte Aytaç Kara oyundan çıkarken, siyah-beyazlıların teknik direktörü Sergen Yalçın bu sırada hakeme tepki gösterdi. O diyalogu ve yaşananları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı. | Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri (BJK spor haberi)
04.04.2021
DİĞER BİZE ULAŞIN