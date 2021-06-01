01 Haziran 2021, Salı

Beşiktaş'ta Sergen Yalçın ile Ahmet Nur Çebi görüşecek

Beşiktaş'la sözleşmesi sona eren teknik direktör Sergen Yalçın, yeni kontrat görüşmeleri için İstanbul'a geliyor.
01.06.2021
