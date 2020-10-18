18 Ekim 2020, Pazar

Beşiktaş'ta Dorukhan Toköz çıkmazı

Beşiktaş'ın Dorukhan Toköz ile yaptığı sözleşme görüşmeleri çıkmaza girdi. Milli futbolcu, yeni sözleşme için bu sezon aldığı yıllık maaşın 4 kat fazlasını istiyor.
18.10.2020
