Beşiktaş'ta 3. Sergen Yalçın zirvesi

Son dakika Beşiktaş haberleri: Beşiktaş yönetimi ile Sergen Yalçın arasında 3. zirve gerçekleşecek. Asbaşkan Emre Kocadağ, Çeşme'ye giderek 48 yaşındaki çalıştırıcıyla bir görüşme gerçekleştirecek. (BJK spor haberi)
13.06.2021
