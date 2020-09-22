22 Eylül 2020, Salı

Beşiktaş'a Aboubakar müjdesi!

Beşiktaş'ın bir süredir transfer gündeminde bulunan Kamerunlu forvet Vincent Aboubakar, Porto'dan bonservisini alması durumunda siyah-beyazlı ekip için sağlık kontrolünden geçecek. Detayları A Spor muhabiri Sercan Dikme aktardı.
22.09.2020
