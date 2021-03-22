22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi sonrası Erman Toroğlu: Sergen Yalçın Fenerbahçe'ye 1 puanı kendisi verdi

Son dakika spor haberleri: A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, Beşiktaş-Fenerbahçe derbisi maçı sonrası çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Toroğlu, "Sergen Yalçın Fenerbahçe'ye 1 puanı kendisi verdi." dedi. (BJK spor haberleri)
22.03.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Yalçın 1 puanı kendisi verdi "Yalçın 1 puanı kendisi verdi" 22.03.2021
​Yalçın'dan hakem isyanı! Görmek istemiyoruz ​Yalçın'dan hakem isyanı! "Görmek istemiyoruz" 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'dan Yalçın'a flaş sözler! Hani sen rakiplerine bakmazdın? Toroğlu'dan Yalçın'a flaş sözler! "Hani sen rakiplerine bakmazdın?" 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! Beşiktaş 2. golü atsaydı... Toroğlu'dan flaş yorum! "Beşiktaş 2. golü atsaydı..." 21.03.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! Toroğlu derbinin ilk yarısını değerlendirdi! 21.03.2021
Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! Erman Toroğlu derbi öncesi konuştu! 21.03.2021
Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada ulaştı Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada ulaştı 21.03.2021
Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada hareket etti Beşiktaş F.Bahçe maçı için stada hareket etti 21.03.2021
Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... Derbi öncesi uzmanından açıklama! Maç saatinde... 21.03.2021
Toroğlu'ndan derbi yorumu! Beşiktaş alırsa... Toroğlu'ndan derbi yorumu! "Beşiktaş alırsa..." 20.03.2021
Derbi öncesi flaş sözler! Beşiktaş kaybederse... Derbi öncesi flaş sözler! "Beşiktaş kaybederse..." 20.03.2021
4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 4 büyüklere borç yapılandırma müjdesi! 19.03.2021
Çarpıcı Sergen Yalçın sözleri! Hakkı teslim edilmiyor Çarpıcı Sergen Yalçın sözleri! "Hakkı teslim edilmiyor" 19.03.2021
İşte derbinin şifreleri! İlginç istatistik... İşte derbinin şifreleri! İlginç istatistik... 19.03.2021
Beşiktaş - Fenerbahçe derbisi için flaş yorum! Fenerbahçe kaybederse... Beşiktaş - Fenerbahçe derbisi için flaş yorum! "Fenerbahçe kaybederse..." 19.03.2021
Uluç'tan flaş yorum! G.Saray şampiyon olmasın diye... Uluç'tan flaş yorum! "G.Saray şampiyon olmasın diye..." 18.03.2021
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Son dakika spor haberi: Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim'den dev neşter! 5 futbolcu...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'den Galatasaray'a bir transfer çalımı daha! Dünya yıldızı sezon sonu bitiyor...
Son dakika spor haberi: Fenerbahçe'de sezon sonu Erol Bulut ile beraber 5 isim yolcu! Yeni hoca ve...
Son dakika transfer haberi: Galatasaray'da transfer operasyonu! Devler ligi kadrosu kuruluyor...
Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'de Erol Bulut'tan takıma büyük neşter! Sezonun bitmesiyle birlikte...
Spor camiasından 18 Mart Çanakkale Zaferi paylaşımları!
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör
Copyright © 2021 Tüm hakları saklıdır. TURKUVAZ HABERLEŞME VE YAYINCILIK ANONİM ŞİRKETİ