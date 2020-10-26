26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi

Beşiktaş çıkış arıyor

Süper Lig'in 6. haftasında Denizlispor deplasmanına konuk olacak olan Beşiktaş, kazanarak çıkış yakalamak istiyor.
26.10.2020
Welinton'la ilgili çarpıcı sözler! Havaalanına kadar ben taşırım Welinton'la ilgili çarpıcı sözler! "Havaalanına kadar ben taşırım" 23.10.2020
Beşiktaş'ta sakatlık şoku! İki isim Denizlispor maçında yok Beşiktaş'ta sakatlık şoku! İki isim Denizlispor maçında yok 23.10.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Dorukhan Toköz planı... Canlı yayında açıkladı! İşte Dorukhan Toköz planı... 22.10.2020
Dorukhan Toköz Fenerbahçe yolcusu mu? Menajeri açıkladı Dorukhan Toköz Fenerbahçe yolcusu mu? Menajeri açıkladı 22.10.2020
Dorukhan Beşiktaş'tan ayrılacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı Dorukhan Beşiktaş'tan ayrılacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 22.10.2020
Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! Dorukhan - Ozan takası... Canlı yayında transfer itirafı! "Dorukhan - Ozan takası..." 20.10.2020
Sergen Yalçın kurguyu değiştiriyor Sergen Yalçın kurguyu değiştiriyor 19.10.2020
Beşiktaş’ın teklifini duyunca düşünmeden kabul ettim "Beşiktaş’ın teklifini duyunca düşünmeden kabul ettim" 18.10.2020
Beşiktaş Pınar Gültekin’in ailesini ağırladı Beşiktaş Pınar Gültekin’in ailesini ağırladı 18.10.2020
Beşiktaş'ta Dorukhan Toköz çıkmazı Beşiktaş'ta Dorukhan Toköz çıkmazı 18.10.2020
Beşiktaş Avcı ile anlaşacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaş Avcı ile anlaşacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı! 18.10.2020
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Beşiktaşlı oyuncu gelecek sezon F.Bahçe'de Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Beşiktaşlı oyuncu gelecek sezon F.Bahçe'de" 17.10.2020
Beşiktaş ile Şenol Güneş'in yolları yine kesişecek "Beşiktaş ile Şenol Güneş'in yolları yine kesişecek" 16.10.2020
Canlı yayında duyurdu! Beşiktaş Halilovic ile söz kesti Canlı yayında duyurdu! "Beşiktaş Halilovic ile söz kesti" 16.10.2020
Beşiktaşlı profesyonellerin yaptığı yanlışlar var fatura kesilmeli "Beşiktaşlı profesyonellerin yaptığı yanlışlar var fatura kesilmeli" 16.10.2020
Spor yazarları Fenerbahçe-Trabzonspor derbisini değerlendirdi
Fenerbahçeli futbolcular derbi galibiyeti ardından değerlendirmelerde bulundu!
İşte Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (6. hafta)
Sergen Yalçın'dan sürpriz tercih! İşte Beşiktaş'ın Denizlispor maçı 11'i
Fenerbahçe'ye kötü haber! 2 isim Trabzonspor maçında yok
Cenk Tosun Süper Lig devine geliyor! Ocak ayında imzalar atılacak
