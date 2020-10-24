24 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 5. haftasında RB Leipzig, 76. dakikada Sabitzer'in penaltıdan attığı golle Hertha Berlin karşısında 2-1'lik üstünlüğü yakaladı.
24.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin GOL | Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin 24.10.2020
GOL | Leipzig 1-1 Hertha Berlin GOL | Leipzig 1-1 Hertha Berlin 24.10.2020
GOL | Leipzig 0-1 Hertha Berlin GOL | Leipzig 0-1 Hertha Berlin 24.10.2020
Elimizden gelenin en iyisini yapacağız "Elimizden gelenin en iyisini yapacağız" 19.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
GOL | Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig GOL | Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig 17.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig 17.10.2020
Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... 08.10.2020
Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... 08.10.2020
Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda 06.10.2020
Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim 04.10.2020
GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum "Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum" 20.09.2020
Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı 20.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'dan sürpriz transfer atağı! Sezon sonunda bedelsiz gelecek
Sergen Yalçın'dan oyuncularına kritik uyarı! İşte konuşulan 7 konu
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor maçının 11'leri netleşti! Erol Bulut ve Eddie Newton...
Galatasaray istedi Beşiktaş alıyor! Sözleşme detayları ortaya çıktı
Eddie Newton'ın Fenerbahçe maçı 'ilk 10'u belli oldu!
Galatasaray'da 3 ayrılık 1 transfer! Ocak ayında...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör