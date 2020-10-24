24 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

GOL | Leipzig 0-1 Hertha Berlin

Almanya Bundesliga'nın 5. haftasında Hertha Berlin, 8. dakikada Cordoba'nın attığı golle RB Leipzig karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.
24.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
GOL | Leipzig 0-1 Hertha Berlin GOL | Leipzig 0-1 Hertha Berlin 24.10.2020
Elimizden gelenin en iyisini yapacağız "Elimizden gelenin en iyisini yapacağız" 19.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig GOL | Augsburg 0-2 RB Leipzig 17.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig GOL | Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig 17.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... Milan'dan flaş Hakan Çalhanoğlu kararı! Sözleşmesi... 08.10.2020
Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... Ibrahimovic'ten kötü haber! 2. Covid-19 testi... 08.10.2020
Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda Porto'dan Alex Telles'e veda 06.10.2020
Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim Cengiz Ünder: Hayallerim olan Premier Lig'e gittim 04.10.2020
GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen GOL | Stuttgart 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen 03.10.2020
GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 2-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund GOL | Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Dortmund 26.09.2020
Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum "Leicester City'e geldiğim için çok mutluyum" 20.09.2020
Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı Roma'dan Cengiz Ünder paylaşımı 20.09.2020
Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı Leicester City Cengiz Ünder transferini açıkladı 20.09.2020
Cengiz Ünder resmen Leicester City'de Cengiz Ünder resmen Leicester City'de 20.09.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray'dan sürpriz transfer atağı! Sezon sonunda bedelsiz gelecek
Sergen Yalçın'dan oyuncularına kritik uyarı! İşte konuşulan 7 konu
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor maçının 11'leri netleşti! Erol Bulut ve Eddie Newton...
Galatasaray istedi Beşiktaş alıyor! Sözleşme detayları ortaya çıktı
Eddie Newton'ın Fenerbahçe maçı 'ilk 10'u belli oldu!
Galatasaray'da 3 ayrılık 1 transfer! Ocak ayında...
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör