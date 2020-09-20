20 Eylül 2020, Pazar

Cengiz Ünder resmen Leicester City'de

İngiltere Premier Lig ekibi Leicester City, Roma forması giyen milli futbolcumuz Cengiz Ünder'in transferini açıkladı. Konuyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
20.09.2020
