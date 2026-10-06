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Kırklarelispor 1-0 Bayburtspor (MAÇ SONUCU-ÖZET)

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 17:26
Kırklarelispor 1-0 Bayburtspor (MAÇ SONUCU-ÖZET)

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. tur eleme mücadelesinde Kırklarelispor sahasında Bayburtspor'u konuk etti. Uzatmalara giden mücadeleyi Kırklarelispor 1-0'lık skorla kazandı. İşte maçın özeti...

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