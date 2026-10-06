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GOL | Karşıyakaspor 0-1 1923 Afyonspor

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 20:21
GOL | Karşıyakaspor 0-1 1923 Afyonspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. Eleme turu maçında 1923 Afyonspor, Karşıyakaspor karşısında 19. dakikada Hıdır Aytekin’in kendi kalesine attığı golle durumu 1-0'a getirdi.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER