22 Kasım 2020, Pazar

Fenerbahçe'de Nazım Sangare Beşiktaş derbisinde yok

Süper Lig'in 10. haftasında Beşiktaş'ı konuk edecek Fenerbahçe'de adalesinde ikinci derecede yırtık belirlenen Nazım Sangare, derbide forma giyemeyecek. Milli futbolcunun sakatlığıyla ilgili detayları A Spor muhabiri Ahmet Selim Kul aktardı.
22.11.2020
