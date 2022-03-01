Trabzonspor'un Antalyaspor karşısında Bakasetas ile bulduğu gol VAR'a takıldı! İşte o anlar...

01 Mart 2022, Salı 09:13
Trabzonspor'un Antalyaspor karşısında Bakasetas ile bulduğu gol VAR'a takıldı! İşte o anlar...

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Finali'nde Trabzonspor, Antalyaspor ile karşı karşıya geldi. Bordo mavili takım maçın 33. dakikasında Bakasetas ile bir gol buldu. Ancak VAR merkezinden gelen uyarı sonrasında bu gol ofsayt gerekçesiyle iptal edildi. İşte o anlar...

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER
BİZE ULAŞIN