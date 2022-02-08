Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog 12 dalda adaylıkla listede öne çıktı. Onu 10 dalda aday gösterilen Dune izledi. İşte 94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları:
En iyi film
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi yönetmen
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal senaryo
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
En iyi belgesel
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
En iyi animasyon Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi yabancı film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Yanna (Buhtan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
En iyi sinematografi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of The Dog
The Tragedy
West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
Live Action Kısa film
Ala Kacchu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Kısa animasyon
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
En iyi kısa belgesel
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs of Benazir
When We Were Bullies
En iyi orijinal film müziği
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal şarkı
Be Alive
Dos Oroguitos
Down to Joy
No Time To Die
Somehow to Do
En iyi yapım tasarımı
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Saç ve makyaj tasarımı
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
En iyi ses
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi görsel efekt
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home