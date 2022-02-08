Jane Campion'ın yönettiği The Power of the Dog 12 dalda adaylıkla listede öne çıktı. Onu 10 dalda aday gösterilen Dune izledi. İşte 94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları:

En iyi film

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi yönetmen

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal senaryo

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

En iyi belgesel

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

En iyi animasyon Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi yabancı film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Yanna (Buhtan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

En iyi sinematografi

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of The Dog

The Tragedy

West Side Story

En iyi kurgu

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Live Action Kısa film

Ala Kacchu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Kısa animasyon

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

En iyi kısa belgesel

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs of Benazir

When We Were Bullies

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Be Alive

Dos Oroguitos

Down to Joy

No Time To Die

Somehow to Do

En iyi yapım tasarımı

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Saç ve makyaj tasarımı

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

En iyi ses

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi görsel efekt

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home