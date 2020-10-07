07 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Djaninny'nin lisansı ne zaman çıkacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı!

Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Djaninny'nin lisansı ne zaman çıkacak? Bordo mavililerden son gelişmeleri, A Spor Muhabiri Yunus Emre Sel aktardı. İşte detaylar...
07.10.2020
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Djaninny'nin lisansı ne zaman çıkacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı! Djaninny'nin lisansı ne zaman çıkacak? Canlı yayında açıkladı! 07.10.2020
MHK Trabzonspor ile savaşıyor "MHK Trabzonspor ile savaşıyor" 06.10.2020
Trabzonspor'da lisans sorunu! Trabzonspor'da lisans sorunu! 06.10.2020
Trabzonspor taraftarlarından hakem tepkisi Trabzonspor taraftarlarından hakem tepkisi 06.10.2020
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Trabzonspor Vitor Hugo transferini bu video ile duyurdu! Trabzonspor Vitor Hugo transferini bu video ile duyurdu! 05.10.2020
Fırat Aydınus'un kararı tartışma konusu Fırat Aydınus'un kararı tartışma konusu 05.10.2020
Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Trabzon'a geldi Trabzonspor'un yeni transferi Trabzon'a geldi 04.10.2020
Vitor Hugo Trabzonspor için İstanbul'da Vitor Hugo Trabzonspor için İstanbul'da 04.10.2020
Bu işi AİHM'e kadar götüreceğiz "Bu işi AİHM'e kadar götüreceğiz" 03.10.2020
Trabzonspor Vitor Hugo ile anlaşma sağladı Trabzonspor Vitor Hugo ile anlaşma sağladı 03.10.2020
Ağaoğlu'dan çifte transfer müjdesi! 36 saat içinde... Ağaoğlu'dan çifte transfer müjdesi! "36 saat içinde..." 02.10.2020
Djaniny Trabzon'da Djaniny Trabzon'da 02.10.2020
Rosier ve Semedo İstanbul'da Rosier ve Semedo İstanbul'da 01.10.2020
Trabzonspor kafilesi Gaziantep'e gitti Trabzonspor kafilesi Gaziantep'e gitti 01.10.2020
Trabzonspor'da Guilherme'nin sözleşmesi feshedildi! Trabzonspor'da Guilherme'nin sözleşmesi feshedildi! 01.10.2020
Trabzonspor Djaniny ile prensipte anlaştı Trabzonspor Djaniny ile prensipte anlaştı 01.10.2020
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray o transferleri neden bitiremedi? Sebebi ortaya çıktı
Beşiktaş'ta Rachid Ghezzal ilk antrenmanına çıktı! İşte idmandan kareler
Islam Slimani'den Fenerbahçe için flaş sözler! "Saçmalıktı"
Galatasaray'da yabancı sorunu! Kim liste dışı olacak?
Fenerbahçe'de Emre Belözoğlu'ndan Damien Comolli'ye büyük neşter! Sadece 3 futbolcu...
Galatasaray'da Fatih Terim talimatı verdi! "Onu hazır hale getirin"
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör