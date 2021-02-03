03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba

Ozan Zeybek: Fatih Terim Gökdeniz Bayraktar'ı istiyor

Devre arası transfer dönemini oldukça hareketli geçiren Galatasaray'da sezon sonu transferleri de şimdiden merak edilmeye başlandı. A Spor yorumcusu Ozan Zeybek sarı-kırmızılıların gündeminde olan ve sezon sonu kadrosuna katmak istediği oyuncuyu açıkladı.
03.02.2021
