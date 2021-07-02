02 Temmuz 2021, Cuma

Son dakika spor haberleri | Haldun Domaç'tan Fenerbahçe Teknik Direktörü Vitor Pereira yorumu!

Son dakika spor haberleri: Fenerbahçe'nin yeni teknik direktörü Vitor Pereira oldu. Sarı-lacivertlilerde yaşanan son gelişmeleri A Spor yorumcusu Haldun Domaç aktardı. Domaç, "Vitor Pereira Fenerbahçe'de çalıştığı dönemde 2.08'lik puan ortalaması yakalamıştı. Oynattığı futbol ise oldukça iyiydi." ifadelerinde bulundu. (FB spor haberleri)
02.07.2021
