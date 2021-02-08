08 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi

A SPOR WEBTV

paylaş
tweetle
paylaş
arkadaşına gönder
sitene ekle
Video bittiğinde sonraki videoya geç

Canlı yayında yıldız oyuncu için övgü! "Mostafa Mohamed'in başarısı tesadüf değil"

A Spor yorumcularından Zeki Uzundurukan, Galatasaray'ın yeni transferi Mostafa Mohamed'in performansını yorumladı. Uzundurukan yıldız oyuncu için, "Hiçbir başarı tesadüf değildir" ifadelerini kullandı. İşte o sözler...
08.02.2021
ABONE OL

DİĞER
Canlı yayında G.Saray'ın yıldızına övgü! Tesadüf değil Canlı yayında G.Saray'ın yıldızına övgü! "Tesadüf değil" 08.02.2021
Galatasaray DeAndre Yedlin'i böyle duyurdu Galatasaray DeAndre Yedlin'i böyle duyurdu 01.02.2021
Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes'i böyle duyurdu Galatasaray Gedson Fernandes'i böyle duyurdu 01.02.2021
Ve ayrılığı açıklandı! Yeni adresi de... Ve ayrılığı açıklandı! Yeni adresi de... 22.01.2021
EN ÇOK İZLENENLER
EN YENİLER
Canlı yayında açıkladı! Feghouli'nün düşüşü... Canlı yayında açıkladı! "Feghouli'nün düşüşü..." 06.11.2020
Falcao Sivasspor maçında oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı Falcao Sivasspor maçında oynayacak mı? Canlı yayında açıkladı 06.11.2020
Flaş yorum! Mert Çetin Türkiye'ye geldiği anda... Flaş yorum! "Mert Çetin Türkiye'ye geldiği anda..." 19.05.2020
Yusuf Günay test için hastaneye gitti! Yusuf Günay test için hastaneye gitti! 24.03.2020
Galatasaray maç sonrası Florya'ya o şarkıyla döndü Galatasaray maç sonrası Florya'ya o şarkıyla döndü 24.02.2020
Emre Belözoğlu ile Arda Turan'ı aynı teraziye koyamazsın "Emre Belözoğlu ile Arda Turan'ı aynı teraziye koyamazsın" 08.01.2020
Turgay Demir: Fatih Terim egosuyla, kibriyle bu takımı darmadağın etti! Turgay Demir: Fatih Terim egosuyla, kibriyle bu takımı darmadağın etti! 23.12.2019
Fatih Terim'den 'Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek! Fatih Terim'den 'Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek! 11.10.2019
Falcao'nun imza atacağı tarih! 19.05 detayı... Falcao'nun imza atacağı tarih! 19.05 detayı... 13.08.2019
Abdurrahim Albayrak: Bugün 1 puana sevinmemiz lazım! Abdurrahim Albayrak: Bugün 1 puana sevinmemiz lazım! 25.10.2018
Galatasaray'dan Vagner Love bombası! Galatasaray'dan Vagner Love bombası! 31.08.2018
Bafetimbi Gomis'ten mesaj Bafetimbi Gomis'ten mesaj 15.08.2018
daha fazla video göster

A SPOR GALERİ

Galatasaray o isimlerle sözleşme uzatacak! İşte iç transferdeki hedef... (GS transfer haberleri)
Spor yazarları Beşiktaş - Konyaspor maçını böyle değerlendirdi!
Galatasaray'ın yeni prensi Mostafa Mohamed! Gelir gelmez gönülleri fethetti
Fenerbahçe taraftarı yönetime isyan etti!
Trabzonsporlu Uğurcan Çakır markaj altında! 3 İngiliz kulübü...
Galatasaray'dan flaş hamle! Fatih Terim tepki göstermişti
BİZE ULAŞIN
Daha Fazla Gör