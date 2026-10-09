Maç Sonuçları

Sonuçlar

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda 3. tur eşleşmeleri belli oldu | İZLE

09 Ekim 2026, Cuma 12:00
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda 3. tur eşleşmeleri belli oldu | İZLE

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda heyecan tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. Dev organizasyonda 2. tur maçlarının tamamlanmasının ardından 3. tur eşleşmeleri A Spor'dan yayınlanan kura çekimiyle belli oldu. İşte kura çekiminin tüm görüntüleri... | Son dakika spor haberleri

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER