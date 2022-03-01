TRABZONSPOR HABERLERİ - Trabzonspor'da Bakasetas ve Kouassi topu direğe nişanladılar!

01 Mart 2022, Salı 10:01
TRABZONSPOR HABERLERİ - Trabzonspor'da Bakasetas ve Kouassi topu direğe nişanladılar!

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final mücadelesinde Trabzonspor sahasında Antalyaspor'u konuk etti. Maçın 62. dakikasında bordo mavili ekipte Bakasetas ve Kouassi'nin şutları direkten döndü. İşte o pozisyon... | Trabzonspor haberleri (TS spor haberi)

