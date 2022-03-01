GOL | Trabzonspor 1-0 Antalyaspor

01 Mart 2022, Salı 08:49
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final maçında Trabzonspor sahasında Edin Visca'nın 12 dakikada attığı golle Antalyaspor karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.

