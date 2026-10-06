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GOL | Kırklarelispor 1-0 Bayburtspor

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 16:34
GOL | Kırklarelispor 1-0 Bayburtspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. Eleme turu maçında Kırklarelispor, Bayburtspor karşısında 113. dakikada Muhammet Akpınar’ın attığı golle durumu 1-0'a getirdi.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER