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GOL | Karşıyakaspor 2-1 1923 Afyonspor

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 20:23
GOL | Karşıyakaspor 2-1 1923 Afyonspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. Eleme turu maçında Karşıyakaspor, 1923 Afyonspor karşısında 51. dakikada Eren Arda Şan’ın attığı golle durumu 2-1'e getirdi

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER