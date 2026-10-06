Maç Sonuçları

Sonuçlar

GOL | Karşıyakaspor 1-1 1923 Afyonspor

06 Ekim 2026, Salı 20:22
GOL | Karşıyakaspor 1-1 1923 Afyonspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 2. Eleme turu maçında Karşıyakaspor, 1923 Afyonspor karşısında 26. dakikada Eren Arda Şan’ın attığı golle durumu 1-1'e getirdi.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER