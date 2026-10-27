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GOL | Etimesgut SK 0-3 Gaziantep FK

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 15:15
GOL | Etimesgut SK 0-3 Gaziantep FK

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Gaziantep FK, 74. dakikada Karamba Gassama'nın attığı golle Etimesgut SK karşısında skoru 3-0 yaptı.

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