Maç Sonuçları

Sonuçlar

GOL | Etimesgut SK 0-1 Gaziantep FK

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 13:45
GOL | Etimesgut SK 0-1 Gaziantep FK

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Gaziantep FK, 7. dakikada Enver Kulasin'in attığı golle Etimesgut SK karşısında 1-0 öne geçti.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER