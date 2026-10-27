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GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 22:26
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 4–1 12 Bingölspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında Corendon Alanyaspor, 91. dakikada Yusuf Özdemir’in attığı golle 12 Bingölspor karşısında skoru 4-1 yaptı.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER