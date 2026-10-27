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GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor

27 Ekim 2026, Salı 22:00
GOL | Corendon Alanyaspor 2–1 12 Bingölspor

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası 3. Tur maçında 12 Bingölspor, 66. dakikada Baran Sarka’nın attığı golle Corendon Alanyaspor karşısında skoru 2-1 yaptı.

MAÇIN DİĞER VİDEOLARI

  • ÖZET
  • GOLLER
  • DİĞER